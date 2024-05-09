Most expelled BNP leaders lost in upazila polls

BNP’s former leaders who were expelled from the party for taking part in the upazila elections did not get much support from the party’s voters and leaders-activists.

As per latest information, these BNP leaders were defeated in most of the 28 upazilas they contested in the first phase polls yesterday. Only seven of them won.

According to the unofficial results, Kurigram district’s Roumari upazila’s current chairman Md Iman Ali was defeated by a huge margin in the election yesterday. He was vice president of upazila BNP.

Two expelled BNP leaders—Sekandar Ali and Tazmin Nahar-- who contested in vice chairman and female vice chairman posts also lost.

Sekandar was a member of upazila BNP while Tazmin was vice president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal.

BNP expelled three of them from all posts including primary membership of the party for contesting the polls.

Kurigram district BNP’s joint secretary general Hasibur Rahman told Prothom Alo before the election that there is no question to help those contest the election violating party decision. He warned any members of the party would face disciplinary action if they supported expelled BNP leaders.

Two expelled BNP leaders contested against seven leaders of Awami League in Sunamganj’s Derai and Shalla upazilas. Both of them were defeated. In Shalla upazila, BNP’s expelled leader Ganesh Chandra Sarker was defeated by Awami League’s Abani Mohon Das.