All set for nationwide vaccination campaign launching Sunday

The country is set to witness the launching of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign Sunday as inoculates reached designated government medical warehouses up to upazila level, reports BSS.

“Everything is set to launch it (campaign) tomorrow,” health services (DGHS) director general Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said.

He added: “The people will get the vaccine free of cost, meaning the government will bear all expenditures to vaccinate of them.”

Bangladesh by now received five million doses of expected 30 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by India’s Serum Institute apart from two more million jabs received as gift from the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh eventually is expected to get 68 million or 6.80 crore vaccines for 20 per cent of its population or 34 million people from the WHO, COVAX facility.

Officials said after initial lab testing, the Oxford-AstraZeneca inoculates were dispatched across the country to be preserved at Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) stores.

The inoculates would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila level while 300,000 people so far got them registered to be inoculated.