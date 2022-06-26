Almost 70pc of mobile network sites restored in 3 flooded districts

Three Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) operators (Bahon Limited, Fiber at Home Limited and Summit Communications Limited) provide mobile networks in the three flood-prone districts. Most of the Link Peripheral Processors (LPP) of these network providers are currently active.
The number of active LPPs also increased till Friday.
Some 105 Internet Service Providers (ISP) provide internet connections in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and adjacent districts. These ISP companies have around 375 Point of Presence (PoP) in these areas.
Flooding has caused severe shortage of electricity in the network installations of these companies, turning 34 of these PoPs’ inactive.
The ISP companies are trying their best to keep internet connections stable in these flooded areas.