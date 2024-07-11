Journalist Rabbani killing: CPJ expresses alarm at release of prime suspect Mahmudul

The Committee to Project Journalists (CJP) has expressed alarm over the release on bail of Mahmudul Alam alias Babu, the main accused in the murder of Golam Rabbani Nadim, journalist of Bakshiganj upazila, Jamalpur.

The global journalists' rights organisation CPJ expressed this concern in a statement Wednesday. The Asia chapter of the New York-based organisation CPJ posted this statement on their Facebook and X pages.