Journalist Rabbani killing: CPJ expresses alarm at release of prime suspect Mahmudul
The Committee to Project Journalists (CJP) has expressed alarm over the release on bail of Mahmudul Alam alias Babu, the main accused in the murder of Golam Rabbani Nadim, journalist of Bakshiganj upazila, Jamalpur.
The global journalists' rights organisation CPJ expressed this concern in a statement Wednesday. The Asia chapter of the New York-based organisation CPJ posted this statement on their Facebook and X pages.
Mahmudul Alam was released on bail Wednesday, afternoon from the district jail. He is the suspended union parishad (UP) chairman of Sadhupara union in the upazila.
Journalist Golam Rabbani was attacked on 14 June night last year on his way home after his professional duties. He died the next day while under treatment in hospital. Mahmudul Alam is the main suspect in the case filed regarding this killing.
CPJ called upon the authorities to swiftly bring all perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and to ensure the safety of Golam Rabbani's family.