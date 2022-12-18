Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services

Sohel Molla, who has been waiting at the ferry terminal to go to Dhaka by an ambulance from Faridpur, said, “My brother suffered a stroke on Saturday night and was admitted to Faridpur Heart Foundation Hospital. After the initial treatment, the doctor referred him to Dhaka. We came at the ferry terminal around 6:00 am and got stuck here due to the ferry suspension following dense fog.”
At Daulatdia point, all vehicles, including long-haul buses, were seen moving slowly with their headlights on Dhaka-Khulna highway due to the dense fog.
Several vehicles also got stuck on both sides of the river due to the suspension of the ferry services, Salah Uddin said. ‘’The services will resume once visibility improves,” he added.