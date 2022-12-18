Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services

Commuters waiting to cross the Padma river had a harrowing time Sunday morning, with the authorities suspending ferry services on the Daulatdia-Paturia route due to dense fog, UNB reports.

Md Salah Uddin, manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Daulatdia point, said the ferry services remained halted from 6:00 am owing to poor visibility.

Three ferries remained stranded in the middle of the Padma and operation 10 more ferries were cancelled on the route, he said.