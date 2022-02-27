Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela time extended

The government has extended the duration of the ongoing Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela (book fair) until 17 March, said state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid on Sunday, reports UNB.

The fair was originally scheduled to end on 28 February.

“The government has taken the decision due to improvement in Covid situation. The publishers and writers also demanded time extension of the book fair,” Khalid said at a press briefing at the secretariat.