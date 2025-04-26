Chief Adviser pays homage to Pope Francis
Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Friday paid tribute to late Pope Francis at Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.
The mortal remains of Pope Francis were lying in state there ahead of Saturday’s funeral.
Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Vicar General of His Holiness for Vatican City, offered an official greeting to the chief adviser and the Bangladesh delegation at St. Peter Square.
The chief adviser is scheduled to visit St. Peter Square to join the Funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis on Saturday at 9:30 am.
Late Pope Francis was a big admirer of Dr. Yunus’s work for the marginalised people across the globe and his vision for a 'Three Zero World' where there will be no unemployment, no poverty and zero carbon emission.
The Vatican also launched a joint Three Zero Initiative in Rome with the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus reaches Rome Friday afternoon to attend the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis.
He reached Rome at about 2:15 pm (local time), where he was received by the Bangladesh ambassador to Italy and the Bangladesh ambassador to Vatican City.
The chief adviser will depart the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 8:00 am (12:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time) on Sunday and is expected to reach home in the early hours on Monday.