Chief Adviser pays homage to Pope Francis

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Friday paid tribute to late Pope Francis at Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

The mortal remains of Pope Francis were lying in state there ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Vicar General of His Holiness for Vatican City, offered an official greeting to the chief adviser and the Bangladesh delegation at St. Peter Square.

The chief adviser is scheduled to visit St. Peter Square to join the Funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis on Saturday at 9:30 am.

Late Pope Francis was a big admirer of Dr. Yunus’s work for the marginalised people across the globe and his vision for a 'Three Zero World' where there will be no unemployment, no poverty and zero carbon emission.