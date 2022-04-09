Amnesty demands release of school teacher Hriday

Earlier on 20 March the teacher argued that “religion is a matter of faith” while “science looks at evidence”, according to a recording that was filmed during the class which was later shared on social media.

On 22 March, two days after the recording was made, the school’s head master told the media that the students and other people from the community were demonstrating outside the school calling for punishment for Hriday.

Later that day, an office assistant of the high school filed a case against the teacher, who was subsequently arrested. He has since been held in judicial custody after being denied bail twice.

The next bail hearing is scheduled for 10 April 2022 at the District and Sessions Judges Court.