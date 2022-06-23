Amnesty International seeks end to reprisal against Rozina Islam in letter to home minister

Rozina Islam was held in pretrial detention for seven days since 17 May 2021, the letter pointed out. She was granted an interim bail a week later after widespread outcry about her detention. Bail was conditional upon the surrender of her passport, imposing an effective travel ban that has affected her work as a journalist. In January 2022, a Dhaka court allowed her to travel abroad on a temporary basis for a period of six months. She had to return her passport to the authorities on 13 June 2022, in compliance with the court order, it was stated.

"We note with concern that there is no provision for conditional bail in the Code of Criminal Procedure in Bangladesh and since there is no legal basis, the measure is arbitrary. Since her conditional release, Rozina Islam is being routinely called for court appearances multiple times in a month for hearing of her case that has not made any progress as the authorities have failed to complete their investigation in more than a year and the trial has not started. The constant rescheduling of court dates without justification adds to her harassment and may infringe upon her right to a fair trial," the letter went on to say.