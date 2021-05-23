Anisul Hoque calls for withdrawing case against journalist Rozina

Addressing the media, Anisul Hoque further said the solidarity of journalists from print, online and electronic media on the demand of the release of Rozina was unprecedented. The journalists and the journalist unions organised protests in unison. No one backtracked from the movement. On behalf of Prothom Alo, he thanked and expressed gratitude to everyone.

The bail hearing was held at the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah virtually on 20 May. But the court sent her to jail and fixed 23 May (today) to pass the bail order.

Meanwhile, law minister Anisul Huq said withdrawing the case is not the responsibility of his ministry. Rather, this is the responsibility of those who filed the case and the home ministry.

He told this to journalists at his Gulshan residence in the capital this morning.

Anisul Huq further said withdrawing the case is not a big issue. Steps would be taken accordingly if anyone is found innocent in the investigation.

The minister also requested all to have confidence in the investigation.