Anisul Hoque calls for withdrawing case against journalist Rozina

Prothom Alo associate editor and writer Anisul Hoque has called for withdrawing the case filed against journalist Rozina Islam.
He made the call after a Dhaka court on Sunday granted an interim bail to Rozina Islam until 15 July. The court of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate granted the bail on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport in the case filed under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and two sections of Penal Code by a health ministry official.
Talking to media on the court premises, Anisul Hoque said it is a matter of joy that Rozina got bail. “Prothom Alo always respects the law. We never lose confidence in the court. The case against Rozina will be faced legally,” he added.
Addressing the media, Anisul Hoque further said the solidarity of journalists from print, online and electronic media on the demand of the release of Rozina was unprecedented. The journalists and the journalist unions organised protests in unison. No one backtracked from the movement. On behalf of Prothom Alo, he thanked and expressed gratitude to everyone.
The bail hearing was held at the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah virtually on 20 May. But the court sent her to jail and fixed 23 May (today) to pass the bail order.
Meanwhile, law minister Anisul Huq said withdrawing the case is not the responsibility of his ministry. Rather, this is the responsibility of those who filed the case and the home ministry.
He told this to journalists at his Gulshan residence in the capital this morning.
Anisul Huq further said withdrawing the case is not a big issue. Steps would be taken accordingly if anyone is found innocent in the investigation.
The minister also requested all to have confidence in the investigation.
Responding to a question about a law on security of journalists, law minister Anisul Huq also said he would talk to information ministry if journalists send any draft law regarding the security of journalists.
Rozina Islam, who published a number of investigative reports unveiling corruption involving billions of taka amid the Covid-19 pandemic, went to the health ministry on 17 May to carry out her profession duties. She was kept there confined for over five hours and harassed by the officials. At one point she fell ill but she was not provided with any medical treatment. At around 8:30 pm, police took her to the Shahbagh police station and was kept at police custody for 11 hours. The case was filed against her by health ministry’s health services division deputy secretary Md Shibbir Ahmed Osmani around 11:45 pm that day.
Rozina was produced before the court the next morning and was kept in lock-up for almost three hours. Police also pleaded for a five-day remand but the court turned the plea down. It took almost 23 hours from her harassment and hearing at the court to send her to Kashimpur women’s jail in Gazipur. Her bail hearing was held on Thursday. The court fixed Sunday to pass the order.
Rozina’s lawyers said the allegations brought against her were fabricated, baseless and made out of ulterior motives. She had every right to get bail, the said.