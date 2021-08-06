Bangladesh

Another 182 tonnes of oxygen arrives from India

Correspondent
Sirajganj
Oxygen being unloaded at the West Railway Station of Bangabandhu Bridge, Sirajganj. Friday morning.
Prothom Alo

Another 182 tonnes of liquid oxygen in 10 containers has arrived by train from India. The oxygen arrived late Thursday night at the Bangabandhu Bridge West Railway Station in Sirajganj by a special train, the Indo-Bangla Express. Unloading of the oxygen began at 7:45 Friday morning.

The private firm Linde Bangladesh is importing this oxygen from India to meet the oxygen requirements in the country’s hospitals amid the prevailing coronavirus situation.

After the containers were unloaded, the oxygen was transported by tanker lorries in 15 to 20 tonnes by road to the importer’s central oxygen plant in Rupganj, Narayanganj. It will be transported from there to different hospitals around the country as required.

Administrative officer of the company, Sufia Akhter, said the imported oxygen is being unloaded at the Bangabandhu Bridge West Railway Station as there is a lot of open space by the river Jamuna. Twice or thrice a week, oxygen will arrive from India and be unloaded there.

The importing firm has so far brought in 982 tonnes of liquid oxygen in five batches from India. Earlier on 24, 28 and 30 July and then on 1 August, a total of 800 tonnes of liquid oxygen has reached this railway station at Sirajganj.

