Another 182 tonnes of oxygen arrives from India

After the containers were unloaded, the oxygen was transported by tanker lorries in 15 to 20 tonnes by road to the importer’s central oxygen plant in Rupganj, Narayanganj. It will be transported from there to different hospitals around the country as required.
Administrative officer of the company, Sufia Akhter, said the imported oxygen is being unloaded at the Bangabandhu Bridge West Railway Station as there is a lot of open space by the river Jamuna. Twice or thrice a week, oxygen will arrive from India and be unloaded there.
The importing firm has so far brought in 982 tonnes of liquid oxygen in five batches from India. Earlier on 24, 28 and 30 July and then on 1 August, a total of 800 tonnes of liquid oxygen has reached this railway station at Sirajganj.