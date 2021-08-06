Another 182 tonnes of oxygen arrives from India

Another 182 tonnes of liquid oxygen in 10 containers has arrived by train from India. The oxygen arrived late Thursday night at the Bangabandhu Bridge West Railway Station in Sirajganj by a special train, the Indo-Bangla Express. Unloading of the oxygen began at 7:45 Friday morning.

The private firm Linde Bangladesh is importing this oxygen from India to meet the oxygen requirements in the country’s hospitals amid the prevailing coronavirus situation.