Another 2.5m Pfizer vaccine doses due Monday

Another 2.5 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX facility are scheduled to reach Dhaka on Monday, reports UNB.

A cargo flight of National Airlines, carrying the vaccine doses gifted by the USA, will land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:15pm, said officials at the health ministry.

US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam will be present at the airport to receive the vaccine jabs.