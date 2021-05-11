Ansar Al Islam aims to recruit youth from religious and general education background

Ansar Al Islam plans to recruit youth from secondary schools, madrasahs, universities, Islamic parties and others associated with militant groups.

The police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) recently retrieved some documents regarding member recruitment by this militant organisation of Al-Qaeda orientation. The papers revealed these aims and objectives of the group.

The Ansar Al Islam documents, addressing it members, said that in the 21st century, the ‘war’ was not limited just to guns and gunpowder. It was essential to be skilled in language, knowledge, work and strategy. That is why the organisation aimed at recruiting persons who were mentally and politically smart and intelligent. They would utilise time and opportunity astutely.

The Ansar Al Islam documents said they were aiming to recruit students of secondary schools, madrasahs and universities as well as youth from Islamic parties and militant outfits. One year’s training would be a pre-condition for full membership. Ansar Al Islam had previously never spoken about the inclusion of women, but this time their leaflets addressed both men and women.