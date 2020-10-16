Anti-rape long march from Dhaka to Noakhali begins

Former general secretary of Bangladesh Students' Union Liton Nandi said, "This march is a part of our protest against rape and injustice. Maybe the police will not interrupt this march but there are such possibilities from a student party."



"Around 450 activists are taking part in this programme. Firstly, seven buses will depart from Gulistan, then another five buses will join the protest from Narayanganj," Sadikul Islam Sadik, vice president of Socialist Students' Front's Dhaka University wing, stated.



Meanwhile, they held a rally at Sonargaon of Narayanganj on their way and will hold another in Maizdi of Noakhali on Saturday.



Their demands include ensuring exemplary punishment of the perpetrators involved in rape and violence against women, resignation of the home minister and an end to repression of women.



