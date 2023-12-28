No secret compromise with foreigners: Foreign Minister

In response to Western pressure on the election, Abdul Momen stated, “We never feel pressure. The media pressures us. Our stress is our own stress. We feel the pressure ourselves to ensure a credible, free, and fair election. We want to demonstrate this to the world, not due to external urging.”

Highlighting the US assistance, the foreign minister mentioned, “The assistance is that the United States will not allow those in their country who boycott or resist the elections in Bangladesh. It's their decision to ban anyone. We are happy with it. The US has declared it will apply visa policies to those boycotting or resisting the election. I would be very pleased if they genuinely implement it. The opposition party (BNP) is boycotting the election... The commitments made by the United States would be better if they are carried out.”

When questioned about the credibility of an election conducted between AL nominated and independent candidates in the international arena, the foreign minister responded, “Of course, it will be credible. If the voters participate, it is credible. If the election resembles February 1996 with a 10-15 per cent voter turnout, then it will not be credible. The people of the country rejected it; foreign countries won't accept it either.”