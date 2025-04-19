Govt will hold 'best election' in Bangladesh's history: CA

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has assured the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) that the interim government will host a free and fair election between December-2025 and June-2026.

"We want to make sure that the election will be the best in Bangladesh's history and milestone for the country's democratic journey," he said as a delegation of ANFREL met him at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital on Thursday.

The ANFREL delegation included its executive director Brizza Rosales, consultant for the Bangladesh Elections and Democracy Programme May Butoy, senior programme officer for campaign and advocacy Tharindu Abeyrathna, programme officer Ayan Rahman Khan, and programme associate Afsana Amey, CA's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS today, Saturday.