40-year battle of an elderly woman

On the east of Saltgola Crossing More in Chattogram city, there is the new Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chittagong port. Goods are loaded or unloaded from the ships 24 hours a day there. There are rows of containers inside the terminal. However, some trees are left in a corner there.

Whenever walking by this terminal, 87-years-old Nur Cheher Begum lets out a sigh in silence. Her husband Aleem Ullah’s ancestral house was located inside the terminal premises. Chittagong Port Authority acquired that plot. Her husband died receiving the eviction notice.

Because of administration’s blunder, the compensation was withdrawn by others. But, Nur Cheher Begum didn’t lose hope. She has been fighting for the compensation of the 38-decimal plot for 40 long years. In fact, she got the court verdict about 30 years ago but, still didn’t receive the compensation.

The issue stirred fresh discussion in a hearing of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 3 August 2022. Nur Cheher Begum and her son Mizanur Rahman broke into tears while talking about being denied the compensation for the land acquired by the port in the hearing held at Chittagong Medical College’s Shah Alam Bir Uttam Auditorium.