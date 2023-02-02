Russia wants loan instalments, Bangladesh wants time

Russia has urged Bangladesh to pay the interest on the loan for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Payments of debts have been stalled since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The government has not been able to pay the interest due to the ongoing dollar crisis and western sanction on Russia. The bills of the contractors have also been stuck for the same reason.

In the circumstances, the construction of the biggest infrastructural construction of the country has slowed down. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has sent back a vessel carrying cargo for the Rooppur power plant as the vessel was under US sanction. However, that ship unloaded the product at the Haldia port in India.