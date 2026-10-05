New Gini attack: Retired major general Mohiuddin secures bail

A court has granted bail to former army officer Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury in a case filed over vandalism, looting and theft at the ‘New Gini Properties Limited’ housing project in the capital’s ECB Chattar area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (DMP) Aminul Islam Junaid granted him bail on Sunday after a hearing, on a Tk 2,000 bond. Tarek Rahman, sub-inspector of the DMP’s prosecution division, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.

He said the accused’s lawyers applied for bail after the remand ended on Sunday, and the court granted the application.