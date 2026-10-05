New Gini attack: Retired major general Mohiuddin secures bail
A court has granted bail to former army officer Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury in a case filed over vandalism, looting and theft at the ‘New Gini Properties Limited’ housing project in the capital’s ECB Chattar area.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (DMP) Aminul Islam Junaid granted him bail on Sunday after a hearing, on a Tk 2,000 bond. Tarek Rahman, sub-inspector of the DMP’s prosecution division, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.
He said the accused’s lawyers applied for bail after the remand ended on Sunday, and the court granted the application.
According to court sources, Mohiuddin was produced before the court on Sunday after a three-day remand. On the same day, the case’s investigating officer and Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Jehad Hossain sought an order to keep him in jail.
At that point, Dhaka Bar Association General Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Khan sought bail on behalf of the accused. Following the hearing, the court granted bail until 28 October. No lawyer representing the prosecution was present at the hearing.
Mohiuddin was arrested from a house in Segunbagicha under Ramna police station on 30 September. The following day, 1 October, the court put him on three days’ remand.
Around midnight on 26 September, a group of people armed with weapons attacked the housing project of New Gini Properties Limited in the capital’s ECB Chattar area. They fired around 50 shots indiscriminately and carried out an attack with machetes, knives and sticks.
At one point, the attackers entered the studio of content creator Salman Muqtadir and carried out extensive vandalism. They also looted various items from the studio. That night, Salman Muqtadir posted a video on social media showing his vandalised studio, sparking widespread discussion across the country.
In connection with the incident, project official Saiful Islam Bhuiyan filed a case with Cantonment police station. The case names 13 people as accused and includes another 150 to 200 unidentified people.