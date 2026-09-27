Attack on Salman Muqtadir’s studio: ‘Vandals entered New Gini Properties firing shots’

Following an attack, vandalism and looting at content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio at New Gini Properties in the capital’s ECB Chattar area, allegations have emerged of attacks on several nearby houses and other structures as well.

Md Pallab Ali, an official of New Gini Properties, said the attackers arrived in five pickup trucks. They were carrying firearms and entered the housing area while firing shots.

Police have so far said that three people have been detained in connection with the incident. They are Md Mamun of Bhashantek slum in the capital, Aslam and Munna of Majumdar Mor area.