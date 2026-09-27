Attack on Salman Muqtadir’s studio: ‘Vandals entered New Gini Properties firing shots’
Following an attack, vandalism and looting at content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio at New Gini Properties in the capital’s ECB Chattar area, allegations have emerged of attacks on several nearby houses and other structures as well.
Md Pallab Ali, an official of New Gini Properties, said the attackers arrived in five pickup trucks. They were carrying firearms and entered the housing area while firing shots.
Police have so far said that three people have been detained in connection with the incident. They are Md Mamun of Bhashantek slum in the capital, Aslam and Munna of Majumdar Mor area.
According to eyewitnesses, the attack, vandalism and looting began at around 10:30 pm on Saturday and continued until 11:30 pm. Police arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident.
At one point, a chase took place between police and the attackers. Several gunshots were heard during the incident. There were a large number of attackers, and the police in that situation retreated. The attackers later broke through a gate and left the scene.
Md Pallab Ali, an official of New Gini Properties, said the attackers arrived in five pickup trucks carrying firearms. They entered the housing area while firing shots. They broke into a flat in a house near the entrance and looted it, taking away a motorcycle and other valuable items.
Pallab Ali further said the attackers then went to Salman Muqtadir’s studio, where they carried out an attack, vandalism and looting. The New Gini Properties Limited’s office was also attacked. The attackers beat construction workers and took away items used by them.
Holding a press conference at New Gini Housing in the ECB Chattar area on Sunday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner Mahidul Islam said the incident stemmed from a land dispute.
He said it was related to the possession and control of land. The matter is being investigated. Three people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the incident.
Visiting the site in person on Sunday afternoon, it was found that Salman Muqtadir’s studio had been ransacked. Pieces of glass, broken sofas, musical instruments and various other items were scattered across the floor.
Police said two parties were involved in a land dispute at New Gini Properties. One side had been unable to access its land. Later, people from that side went to the scene, leading to a dispute between the two sides. The attack and vandalism at Salman Muqtadir’s studio occurred during the incident.
Last night, Salman Muqtadir posted a video on his verified Facebook page about the vandalism. Showing the studio in the video, he said, “There was an attack here a little while ago… our entire studio has been destroyed in this attack.”
The video showed various parts of the studio damaged. Furniture and equipment, including chairs, tables and a television, had been damaged. Several studio employees could be seen crying.
Salman Muqtadir said in the video that the studio contained a large amount of clients’ footage and filming equipment. Losing those has caused significant financial damage as well as major problems for their work, he said. Although the studio had been damaged, they would continue with their work.