Apprehensions are now a harsh reality

Dhaka University’s emeritus professor Serajul Islam Choudhury told Prothom Alo, when the Digital Security Act was enacted, it was suspected from back then that this would be misused. That suspicion gradually became real. It is being extensively misused. Anyone is being caught and taken away. Bail is not being granted. There is no justification in keeping the Digital Security Act anymore. Writer Mushtaq’s death is proof that this law must be repealed.

According to the UK-based international human rights organisation Article-19, last year alone there were at least 41 cases under the Digital Security Act against writers and journalists. And 75 writers and journalists were accused in these cases, among whom 32 were arrested. Last year 197 cases were filed under this act against 368 persons of different professions.

However, the figure is even higher in the records of the police headquarters. In just the first five months of last year, there were 403 cases under this law against 353 persons. Records of the police headquarters regarding the next seven months were not available.

On 4 January, Prothom Alo asked assistant inspector general (AIG) of the police headquarters (media and public relations) Md Sohel Rana, how many cases had been filed in the country under this act, how many accused there were and how many were arrested. A month and a half later, no information has been provided in this regard as yet.

The ICT Act was drawn up in 2006 to control, prevent and take action against the use of internet and social media to commit crimes in the country. In 2013 the law was amended and Section 57 added. Under this section, the number of cases increased against defamation, criticism, tarnishing the state’s image, and a number of other allegations, through writings in the electronic media. The law was abolished under strong criticism and in October 2018 the Digital Security Act was promulgated. But the essence of Section 57 was included in this new law. In fact, certain even stricter clauses regarding information and expression were included.

Prothom Alo has scrutinised 197 cases filed last year under this act. Most of these cases were of defamation, malicious speech, sharing tampered pictures, spreading rumours and conspiracy against the government. The plaintiffs in around 80 per cent of the cases were the police and ruling party men. In accordance to profession, the most arrested persons are journalists.