NCP’s Nahid files writ challenging validity of BNP rival Quayum’s candidacy

Nahid Islam, the 11-party electoral alliance candidate in the Dhaka-11 constituency, has filed a writ petition challenging the validity of the candidacy of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominee MA Quayum.

The writ was filed today, Monday with the relevant branch of the High Court.

Zahirul Islam Musa, lawyer for National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam, said the writ will be heard in the High Court later this week.