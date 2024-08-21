AL leader Ahmad, Sohail on 4-day demand
Bangladesh Awami League organising secretary Ahmad Hossain and immediate past chairman of Chittagong port Rear Admiral (retd) Mohammad Sohail have been put on 4-day remand each.
Magistrate Jashim Uddin of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) delivered the order today, Wednesday.
Court sources said police sought a 10-day remand for each of them in a case filed with Paltan police station over death of Nabin Talukder. It was mentioned in the remand plea that these two accused are involved in the murder of Tabin Talukder. None represented the duo in the court.
The media wing of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed arrests of the two Wednesday morning.
The DMP said Ahmad Hossain and Mohammad Sohail were arrested from the city’s Rampura and Banani areas respectively Tuesday night.
Sohail was also a former spokesperson of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
During today's hearing, Soahil said he was not present in the scene during the incident and was in Chattogram.
The leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies went into hiding after Sheikh Hasina had resigned as prime minister and left the country on 5 August in the face of the student-people movement.
Former ministers, government officials and other top officials who served at important posts of the state are in the list of the people who went into hiding after the ouster of the government.
Some of them are being arrested from different areas of the country.