AL leader Ahmad, Sohail on 4-day demand

The DMP said Ahmad Hossain and Mohammad Sohail were arrested from the city’s Rampura and Banani areas respectively Tuesday night.

Sohail was also a former spokesperson of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

During today's hearing, Soahil said he was not present in the scene during the incident and was in Chattogram.

The leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies went into hiding after Sheikh Hasina had resigned as prime minister and left the country on 5 August in the face of the student-people movement.

Former ministers, government officials and other top officials who served at important posts of the state are in the list of the people who went into hiding after the ouster of the government.

Some of them are being arrested from different areas of the country.