Another Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF

A Bangladeshi youth has been shot dead by the members of Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Kasba border of Brahmanbaria.

The incident happened at the Putia border in the Bayek union of the Kasba upazila around 8:00 am on Monday.

The Deceased was identified as Md Hasan, 23. He was a farmer from the Kaimpur village. He is survived by his wife and four-month-old son.