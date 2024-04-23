Another Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF
A Bangladeshi youth has been shot dead by the members of Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Kasba border of Brahmanbaria.
The incident happened at the Putia border in the Bayek union of the Kasba upazila around 8:00 am on Monday.
The Deceased was identified as Md Hasan, 23. He was a farmer from the Kaimpur village. He is survived by his wife and four-month-old son.
According to the police, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and witnesses, Hasan and a few others went to the zero point area along the Putia border. Seeing them, BSF members opened fire at them and shot Hasan. He was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex by the locals where he was declared dead by the physician on duty.
The members of BGB and BSF held a flag meeting near pillar-2050 at the zero point of the Putia border on Monday afternoon.
Sukesh Chandra Chowdhury, company commander of Salda river BGB camp under the 60 Battalion and Mukesh Kumar, company commander of Putia BSF camp under the 150 battalion led the flag meeting.