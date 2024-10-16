Interim Govt doesn’t acknowledge Sheikh Mujib as father of the nation: Adviser Nahid

The interim government does not recognise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the father of the nation, said Nahid Islam, Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, on Wednesday.

"Awami League made Bangabandhu controversial. As a party, AL was in power through fascist tactics—snatching people's voting rights, abductions, murders, and even genocide. So, who called him the Father of the Nation, and which day they declared as National Day, none of that will continue in the new Bangladesh. We want to rebuild Bangladesh,” he said.

When directly asked whether the interim government acknowledges Bangabandhu as the Father of the Nation, Nahid responded, “Of course not.”