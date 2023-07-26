Experts concerned over growing discrimination against female foetuses in the country

In numerous countries, female foetuses face the risk of being aborted, and female newborns are often neglected, resulting in the absence of 140 million girls from the global population in 2020. Professor Mohammad Mainul Islam from the Population Sciences Department at Dhaka University pointed out that the natural male-to-female ratio is typically around 100 to 105. However, if the proportion of women continues to decline significantly, it may suggest the occurrence of practices like foeticide.

There are three indicators of potential discrimination against female foetuses. Firstly, a decline in the total fertility rate, where fertile women are having two or fewer children, may lead to a male bias. Secondly, societies that exhibit a preference for sons can contribute to such discrimination. Lastly, the presence of technology allowing the identification of foetal sex also plays a role. Professor Mohammad Mainul Islam noted that Bangladesh currently meets all three of these conditions.

Citing a study conducted by Dhaka University with the support of UNFPA, Mohammad Mainul Islam revealed that 28 per cent of women and 24 per cent of men express a preference for having their first child as a boy. Conversely, 12 per cent of women and 10.4 per cent of men prefer their first child to be a girl.

The study also found that 34 per cent of women sought medical technology to determine the sex of the foetus. With a current total fertility rate of 2.3 in Bangladesh, all these factors collectively indicate potential discrimination against female foetuses. Professor Mainul Islam emphasised that discrimination against female foetuses is becoming increasingly evident in various studies conducted in Bangladesh.