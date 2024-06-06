Bangladesh

PM Hasina to leave for India Friday to attend swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra ModiFile Photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi tomorrow, Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.

"The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4pm tomorrow and will return home at noon on 9 June after attending swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi," PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told BSS.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government during a conversation over telephone. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.

Modi is likely to take oath on 8 June as the BJP-led NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections while the opposition INDIA bloc, secured 234 seats.

