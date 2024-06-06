PM Hasina to leave for India Friday to attend swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi tomorrow, Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.
"The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4pm tomorrow and will return home at noon on 9 June after attending swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi," PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told BSS.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government during a conversation over telephone. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.
Modi is likely to take oath on 8 June as the BJP-led NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections while the opposition INDIA bloc, secured 234 seats.