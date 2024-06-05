PM Hasina congratulates Modi on NDA alliance’s win in Indian election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a message addressed to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, congratulated the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, according to an official press release.

In the letter dated 4 June, she said,” On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the resounding victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.”