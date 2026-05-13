24,000 die annually in Bangladesh due to high-sodium foods

The information was shared at a public awareness seminar organised to mark Salt Awareness Week 2026, being observed globally from 11 to 17 May with the slogan, “Let’s reduce salt in our food together.”

The seminar jointly organised by the BFSA and the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh (NHFB) was held at the conference room of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA).

BFSA Chairman (Additional Secretary) Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar chaired the event. Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Faruk Ahmed attended as chief guest, while BFSA member Prof Dr Mohammad Shoaib also addressed the programme.

Prof Shoaib said that although salt is essential for the human body many diseases caused by excessive intake can be prevented through simple dietary changes.