Army briefing: Chemicals in four more containers

He said the army team has been working at the spot since Sunday. They have been helping the fire service men to bring the fire under control, he added.
Ariful Islam further said, “We’ve come to know initially that there are four more chemical containers (at the depot). Work is going on to douse the fire and control the smoke emitting from the containers. The remaining work will be done after bringing the fire under total control.”
Asked whether there is hydrogen peroxide in all four containers, the army commander said, “Could be. Then again there could other chemicals as well.”
Earlier, on Sunday morning, the fire service men and depot workers said a huge amount of ‘hydrogen peroxide’, which could turn into a flammable chemical through oxidisation if it comes near fire, was stored at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram.
Ariful Islam requested people not to panic if smoke emerges from any container. He said, “The containers from which smoke is coming out had garment products inside. The smoke is emitting after spraying water.”
Responding to a question, Ariful Islam also said the army persons made sand embankments so that the chemicals do not get reach the sea.
A huge explosion occurred at BM Container depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram, following a fire on Saturday night. At least 49 people including nine firefighters have been killed and over 200 people sustained injuries in the incident. The injured are undergoing treatment in Dhaka and Chattogram.