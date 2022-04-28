Army Chief completes important tour of UN headquarters

Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed highlighted Bangladesh's constitutional commitment to world peace and raised issues of national interest relating to the UN peacekeeping operations during his recent tour of the United Nation (UN) headquarters.

He mentioned several issues including the recruitment of women peacekeepers in the UN peacekeeping missions, appointment of high-level military officials in various peacekeeping operations, participation in peacekeeping missions co-pledging with other countries, deployment of armed personnel carriers from Bangladesh.

He also raised several issues such as recruitment of Bangladeshi peacekeepers to the political missions and guard units, recruitment of skilled and experienced officers of Bangladesh Army in the ‘Security and Safety, and the Operational Support Department of UN headquarters and deployment of more Police Contingents and Individual Police Officers (IPOs).