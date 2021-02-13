ASA founder Shafiqual passes away in Dhaka

The former adviser to the caretaker government and non-government organisation (NGO) ASA founder Md Shafiqual Haque Choudhury died at a city hospital on Friday.

He has been laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard this afternoon. He was 72. He died of acute cardiac shock. He left behind his wife and three sons, according to ASA official website.

Shafiqual served as an adviser to the ministry of agriculture, youth, sports and cultural affairs of the caretaker government during 2006-2007.

Shafiqul had been serving as the president of ASA since 1978. Under his leadership ASA grew to have a microfinance programme that outdid.