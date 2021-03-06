Ashok, Tata, Daewoo, FAW, Volvo, nothing lasts for BRTC

The state-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) launched articulated buses on Dhaka streets in 2013 claiming that more passengers could be carried on a single bus in the city of traffic jams. These buses were purchased from India at a price of Tk 8.4 million (84 lakh) each excluding duty and tax. But most of the buses became dilapidated within three years. After eight years, 15 out of 50 articulated buses remain grounded at the BRTC depot in Gazipur now. The other dilapidated buses are being operated on less important routes.

An articulated bus has 58 seats and a capacity to carry, on an average, 130 passengers in each trip. At the beginning, articulated buses were seen moving on the capital’s important routes but these vehicles hardly ply now. Sometimes these buses are operated from the Gazipur bus depot after maintenance.