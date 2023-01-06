Padma Bridge, an extreme and extreme engineering feat: ASCE president

American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has hailed Padma Multipurpose Bridge as an enduring symbol of engineering progress and a symbol of Bangladesh's ingenuity and determination.

"There was an US television programme titled Extreme Engineering, but I would say Padma Bridge is a proof of an extreme and extreme engineering feat," ASCE president Maria C Lehman said during an interview with Prothom Alo on Friday.

She added that there is a lot to learn for the world from the challenges Bangladesh faced during the construction of Padma Bridge.