Chief Adviser orders to send Nur abroad for treatment
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has directed the authorities concerned to send Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad and a key political figure of the July Uprising, abroad for proper treatment.
The Chief Adviser issued the directive as Nur’s wife Maria Akter, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan and Senior Joint Secretary General Hasan Al Mamun met him (Professor Yunus) at the State Guest House Jamuna here today.
During the meeting, Maria burst into tears while describing Nur’s condition and said her husband has suffered a brain hemorrhage, nasal bone fracture, as well as jaw and spinal injuries.
She informed the Chief Adviser that it is necessary to send Nur abroad for advanced treatment.
In response, Professor Yunus instructed the Health Ministry officials to make immediate arrangements for Nur’s treatment overseas.
“We are deeply shocked at this incident. We have taken all necessary measures for his proper treatment. A judicial inquiry is also underway into the incident,” the Chief Adviser said.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were present at the meeting.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, at the meeting, informed that a one-member judicial probe committee, headed by Justice Ali Reza, is being formed.
The gazette notification will be issued by tomorrow in this regard while the committee will submit its report within 15 days, he said.