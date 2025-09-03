Chief Adviser orders to send Nur abroad for treatment

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has directed the authorities concerned to send Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad and a key political figure of the July Uprising, abroad for proper treatment.

The Chief Adviser issued the directive as Nur’s wife Maria Akter, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan and Senior Joint Secretary General Hasan Al Mamun met him (Professor Yunus) at the State Guest House Jamuna here today.

During the meeting, Maria burst into tears while describing Nur’s condition and said her husband has suffered a brain hemorrhage, nasal bone fracture, as well as jaw and spinal injuries.