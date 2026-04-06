UK Trade envoy visits Dhaka to strengthen two-way trade and economic ties

The UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh the Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, DBE is visiting Dhaka this week to reinforce and expand the longstanding and mutually beneficial UK–Bangladesh trade and economic partnership, reports a press release.

Her third visit to Bangladesh comes at a pivotal time following the formation of Bangladesh's new elected government in February. It underscores the UK’s commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, economic development, higher education, aviation and defence.

During her visit, Baroness Winterton will hold meetings with senior ministers and other government and military officials, to discuss shared priorities for mutually beneficial growth and reiterate the UK’s commitment as a reliable and long-term economic partner for Bangladesh.