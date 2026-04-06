UK Trade envoy visits Dhaka to strengthen two-way trade and economic ties
The UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh the Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, DBE is visiting Dhaka this week to reinforce and expand the longstanding and mutually beneficial UK–Bangladesh trade and economic partnership, reports a press release.
Her third visit to Bangladesh comes at a pivotal time following the formation of Bangladesh's new elected government in February. It underscores the UK’s commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, economic development, higher education, aviation and defence.
During her visit, Baroness Winterton will hold meetings with senior ministers and other government and military officials, to discuss shared priorities for mutually beneficial growth and reiterate the UK’s commitment as a reliable and long-term economic partner for Bangladesh.
The Trade Envoy will also meet with business leaders including representatives from UK companies operating in Bangladesh, to explore avenues for increasing bilateral trade and investment and strengthening commercial ties.
In addition, Baroness Winterton will visit Bangladeshi businesses that export to the UK using the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS). DCTS is one of the world’s most generous trade preference schemes. It is designed to support developing countries such as Bangladesh by:
Providing duty-free market access for a wide range of products
Simplifying rules of origin to make it easier for exporters to qualify
Encouraging diversification of exports beyond garments
Boosting long‑term, sustainable economic development through job creation
Bangladesh is the biggest beneficiary of duty-free access in the DCTS, supplying high quality goods to British consumers at competitive prices and supporting jobs in Bangladesh.
Trade Envoy Baroness Winterton said, “The UK and Bangladesh share a strong, historic partnership, and our countries continue to benefit from expanding trade and investment ties. I look forward to engaging with government leaders, businesses, and entrepreneurs to identify new opportunities that support economic growth and prosperity for both nations.”
British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said, “Shared growth and prosperity are at the heart of the UK–Bangladesh relationship, and Baroness Winterton's third visit in a year reflects just how seriously we take that commitment. This visit will further solidify our partnership as Bangladesh enters an exciting new chapter.”
The UK remains one of Bangladesh’s largest export markets and a leading development and investment partner. This visit reaffirms the UK’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s transition toward a more diversified, resilient, and high‑value economy.