Court allows 3 foreigners to testify against Khaleda Zia

A Dhaka court on Sunday allowed a former US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official and two members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to testify against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Niko graft case.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court 9 (temporary), situated in Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, passed the order after hearing in this regard, said the BNP chairperson's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder.

The foreign officials are Debra LaPrevotte Griffith of the FBI, and Kelvin Duggan and Lloyd Schoepp of Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Earlier, attorney general AM Amin Uddin filed an application seeking permission to produce the witnesses before the court.

The court was scheduled to cross-examine the then-assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Mohammad Mahbubul Alam.

However, the lawyers of the accused appealed to postpone the interrogation, stating that there is no preparation.