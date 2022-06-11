Atiur calls for reconsidering some tax proposals

Atiur also pointed out that by cutting unnecessary spending further allocations could be ensured for social safety, education, and health.

He, however, said a cautious budget has been proposed for FY 2022-23 which considers both the need to reduce imports and the demand for allocations for economic recovery. It aims to push forward an inclusive economic recovery while prioritising the socio-economic security of the people and keeping the growth momentum going.

Atiur presented the keynote paper at Unnayan Shamannay’s press conference on a review of the FY 2022-23 budget held in the city on Saturday.