Attempt to eliminate Bangabandhu’s name is world's biggest crime: Zafar Iqbal

Eminent writer Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Saturday said there is no doubt that assassinating Bangabandhu along with his family is a notorious crime but the attempt to remove his name from history is the world's biggest crime, reports UNB.

He referred to the dark chapter of post-1975 Bangladesh where no one could even utter the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The noted author and educationist came up with the observations while unveiling the ninth and tenth episodes of CRI-publication Mujib, a graphic novel based on the unfinished memoirs of Bangabandhu at Ekushey Book Fair.