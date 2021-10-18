'Attention must be paid to development of the fishing community'

Hilsa has social, economic and cultural significance in Bangladesh. This fish is the main source of livelihood for the coastal fishing community. Attention must be paid to the other fish too, alongside hilsa, for the development of the blue economy. Attention must also be paid to the improvement of the fishing community's quality of life.

These observations were made on Sunday at a virtual roundtable, 'Hilsa, Blue Economy and Livelihood of the Fishing Community', organised by WorldFish Bangladesh and Prothom Alo and supported by USAID.

Speakers at the roundtable said Bangladesh topped the list of 11 countries which caught hilsa. Around 500,000 persons were directly involved in catching hilsa. And over 2.4 million (24 lakh) were involved directly or indirectly in hilsa management.