People from all religions must be united to stop conspiracy: LGRD minister

Once people of some religions including Hindus used to live in insecurity in Bangladesh. But after coming to power, prime minister Sheikh Hasina ensured the safety of people of all religions, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. “Now people can practice their respective religion freely”.
The government is determined to ensure the rights of the people of all religions, added the minister.
“A vested quarter is trying to make Bangladesh into Sri Lanka. He called upon the people of the country to remain alert against these conspirators.”