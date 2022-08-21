People from all religions must be united to stop conspiracy: LGRD minister

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam on Saturday urged the people of all religious faiths to remain united to stop any conspiracy against the country.

“If people of all religions including Muslims and Hindus remain united, no one will be able to halt the development spree of the country, no matter how many conspiracies the anti-liberation forces make against the country,” he said.

The minister made these remarks while addressing a discussion and cultural function marking the central Janmashtami celebration-2022 arranged by Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee at Dhakeshwari National Temple Saturday afternoon.