Audience must get rid of fake news, misinformation: BIPSS

Fake news and misinformation are a severe deterrence to the progress of any nation and it is of paramount importance for individuals to know how to discern fake news from authentic ones.

Speakers said this while participating in a workshop titled ‘Developing a Critical Understanding against Fake News & Disinformation’ at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised the workshop. The interactive workshop was attended by young professionals, students and youth representatives from various disciplines, a news release said.

Addressing the participants, BIPSS president retired major general ANM Muniruzzaman said, “The most prioritised target audience of misinformation is the youth. They are vulnerable and it is important for us to make sure they can distinguish between what is authentic and what is fake.”

He added that the impact of misinformation is absolutely pervasive and it touches all sections of society. This can lead to massive security implications and result in social destabilisation.