Temperature may rise further in next 24 hours
The temperature may rise slightly across the country in the next 24 hours, while the ongoing discomfort may persist due to rise in moisture incursion, says the meteorological department.
In a bulletin this morning, they also noted that a very severe heat wave is sweeping over the district of Chuadanga during the period, and severe heat waves over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore and Kushtia.
Dhaka and Barishal divisions and the remaining districts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions have been experiencing mild to moderate heat waves. The same is applicable for Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni and Bandarban districts.
The meteorologists said rain and thundershowers may take place at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, with hail at isolated places. The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.