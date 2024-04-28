Temperature may rise further in next 24 hours

The temperature may rise slightly across the country in the next 24 hours, while the ongoing discomfort may persist due to rise in moisture incursion, says the meteorological department.

In a bulletin this morning, they also noted that a very severe heat wave is sweeping over the district of Chuadanga during the period, and severe heat waves over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore and Kushtia.