Australia firmly with Bangladesh to find a solution: Envoy

DCAB president Pantho Rahaman and its general secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.

The High Commissioner said the Rohingya issue is a massive humanitarian crisis, and Australia will continue to help Bangladesh’s efforts towards a solution.

Highlighting Australia’s commitment in humanitarian and disaster response, he said Australia has provided over $270 million in humanitarian assistance to Rohingya and host communities in Cox’s Bazar since 2017.

“We provided $79.7 million last year ([2020-21), including $10 million in emergency assistance following the recent fire in the (Rohingya) camps,” said the envoy.

High Commissioner Bruer highlighted the growing relationship between Australia and Bangladesh and hoped that it will be strengthened further as the two countries are set to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Bangladesh and Australia signed Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement or TIFA to open more opportunities between the two countries.