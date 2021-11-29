Authorities punish teacher Farhana, though she retains post

The authorities of Rabindra University of Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur have taken a final decision about Farhana Yasmin, the teacher accused of forcefully cutting students' hair.

While retaining Farhana Yasmin in her post, the university administration has barred her from taking part in educational programmes for several academic years.

The decision was announced through a notice signed by the registrar of the university Sohrab Hossain at the academic building in the university.