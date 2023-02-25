“Korea Week 2023” celebrates 50 years of Korea-Bangladesh diplomatic ties

Ambassador Lee Jang-keun thanked the Korean Community in Bangladesh for voluntarily organising this big event in honor of the historic 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Bangladesh. He told Prothom Alo English Online that, “Marking the 50th anniversary of Korea-Bangladesh diplomatic ties in 2023, there will be a number of diplomatic events throughout the year celebrating this meaningful occasion. As I mentioned earlier, this anniversary is not just for the governments but for all the people of Korea and Bangladesh. The Korea Week is by the people, of the people, for the people of Korea and Bangladesh.”
For the first time ever K-pop groups all the way from South Korea came to Bangladesh to perform live for the K-pop lovers of Bangladesh. The stars of the event are K-pop group ICU, TAN and taekwondo demonstration team Nolja. ICU is girl group with 4 members (Abin, Naye, Chae-i, and Miku) under Liz Entertainment. They debuted on 22 October 2019 with their single “Cupid.” TAN (To All Nations) is a 7-member project boy group signed under Think Entertainment that was formed through the MBC survival show, Extreme Debut: Wild Idol. The group consists of Changsun, Jooan, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon, and Jiseong, who debuted with their first mini album 1TAN on March 10, 2022. On the other hand, Nolja is a group who demonstrates the Korean martial art taekwondo with the mix of modern K-pop.
The event will be hosted by the famous YouTuber Korean Bhai (Joseph Kim) and dancer Shefa Tabassum. In one of his YouTube vlogs, he interviewed ICU, TAN and Nolja; in which, Chae-i from ICU said that, she watched YouTube contents regarding Bangladesh and after coming here she wants to try Bangladeshi foods and visit many places. Chae-i also added that they are planning to make a vlog in Bangladesh. TAN said that, “We will try our best to make them our fan with our performance and make great memories.” The taekwondo demonstration team Nolja said, “Thank you for inviting us to Bangladesh. We can't wait to share the beauty and power of taekwondo with the people of Bangladesh. Get ready for and action-packed evening of martial arts and entertainment.”
Bangladesh has received USD 1.3 billion in foreign direct investment from South Korea, making it the country's fifth-largest FDI provider. Nearly 200 South Korean firms have already invested in various sectors in Bangladesh. Recently, South Korean investment in Bangladesh has diversified to include infrastructure, energy, and consumer goods such as electronics, which has further expanded bilateral collaboration. The South Korea International Trade Association (SKITA) has estimated that the bilateral trade volume between the two nations rose by 38.71%, from $2.188 billion in the previous year to $3.035 billion in 2022.
Emphasizing the strong business relation between the two counties, “KOREA WEEK 2023” is going to have an event named “Showcase Korea” where over 40 Korean companies will exhibit their products of Korea. There will be everything, from traditional Korean cuisine to a wide range of vendors showcasing the latest in Korean fashion, technology, and more. LG is the main sponsor of the event, while Yangwon Corporation, Fair Electronics, and MGI are the platinum sponsors. The fair will open from 10am-7pm, with no entry fee charged from 25-26 February. Showcase Korea” will be a significant momentum as both business society of Bangladesh and Korea could find more collaboration.
The chairman of the Korean Community Association, Yong Oh Yu at the press conference on 1 February said that, “As Bangladesh strengthens its investment environment and expands its market base, South Korea is contemplating bringing in major Korean corporations such as Samsung and Hyundai to participate in various sectors such as construction, engineering, electronics, and automobiles.”
The 39th Korea Cup Golf Tournament will be held at Kurmitola Golf Club, Dhaka cantonment on
1-2 March and an award show will be held on 3 March. Over 600 invited guests will witness the most exciting golf tournament of the year at tournament.
There’s a few terms and conditions everyone should know before visiting the event. : Tickets need to be purchased from the official website (www.koreaweek2023.com). The token of verification provided at the entry shouldn’t be damaged or lost. Any kind of intoxicants are strictly prohibited. Bags will not be allowed at the event, so women are requested to not bring purses larger than 10 inches by 6 inches. No sharp, pointed and weaponry objects are allowed. Food and drinks will be available at the venue, so outside foods won’t be allowed too.
Ambassador Lee Jang-keun told Prothom Alo English Online that, “I would like to invite and welcome all of you, beloved Bangladesh brothers and sisters, boys and girls, men and women, to come, join and enjoy the events prepared by the Korean Community in Bangladesh together with their Bangladesh friends and partners. In particular, I would like to see many young Bangladeshis come to the celebration as they are the future of the Korea-Bangladesh relations. Let’s celebrate together and join hands to make a brighter future for Korea-Bangladesh friendship.”
* Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 11th grader of Dhaka City College who loves animals, taekwondo and Korean culture