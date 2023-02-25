“Korea Week 2023” celebrates 50 years of Korea-Bangladesh diplomatic ties

The event will be hosted by the famous YouTuber Korean Bhai (Joseph Kim) and dancer Shefa Tabassum. In one of his YouTube vlogs, he interviewed ICU, TAN and Nolja; in which, Chae-i from ICU said that, she watched YouTube contents regarding Bangladesh and after coming here she wants to try Bangladeshi foods and visit many places. Chae-i also added that they are planning to make a vlog in Bangladesh. TAN said that, “We will try our best to make them our fan with our performance and make great memories.” The taekwondo demonstration team Nolja said, “Thank you for inviting us to Bangladesh. We can't wait to share the beauty and power of taekwondo with the people of Bangladesh. Get ready for and action-packed evening of martial arts and entertainment.”

Bangladesh has received USD 1.3 billion in foreign direct investment from South Korea, making it the country's fifth-largest FDI provider. Nearly 200 South Korean firms have already invested in various sectors in Bangladesh. Recently, South Korean investment in Bangladesh has diversified to include infrastructure, energy, and consumer goods such as electronics, which has further expanded bilateral collaboration. The South Korea International Trade Association (SKITA) has estimated that the bilateral trade volume between the two nations rose by 38.71%, from $2.188 billion in the previous year to $3.035 billion in 2022.

Emphasizing the strong business relation between the two counties, “KOREA WEEK 2023” is going to have an event named “Showcase Korea” where over 40 Korean companies will exhibit their products of Korea. There will be everything, from traditional Korean cuisine to a wide range of vendors showcasing the latest in Korean fashion, technology, and more. LG is the main sponsor of the event, while Yangwon Corporation, Fair Electronics, and MGI are the platinum sponsors. The fair will open from 10am-7pm, with no entry fee charged from 25-26 February. Showcase Korea” will be a significant momentum as both business society of Bangladesh and Korea could find more collaboration.