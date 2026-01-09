National security adviser urges Washington to ease travel for Bangladeshi businesspeople

Khalilur Rahman arrived in Washington on Thursday morning on a five-day visit. The embassy said he held talks with Jamieson Greer and also met separately with Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, press minister at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC, Golam Mortoza said Khalilur Rahman briefed Jamieson Greer on the progress made in reducing the trade gap between Bangladesh and the United States.

During the discussions, Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh had made significant progress in narrowing the trade gap by substantially increasing imports from the United States even before the reciprocal trade agreement formally came into effect. He added that several key aspects of the agreement had already been implemented.