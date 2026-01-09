US visa bond
National security adviser urges Washington to ease travel for Bangladeshi businesspeople
The United States (US) has included Bangladesh on its visa bond list. In this context, Bangladesh has urged Washington to make travel to the United States easier for Bangladeshi businesspeople.
Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman made the appeal during a meeting with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer in Washington DC, on Thursday afternoon local time, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.
Khalilur Rahman arrived in Washington on Thursday morning on a five-day visit. The embassy said he held talks with Jamieson Greer and also met separately with Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, press minister at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC, Golam Mortoza said Khalilur Rahman briefed Jamieson Greer on the progress made in reducing the trade gap between Bangladesh and the United States.
During the discussions, Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh had made significant progress in narrowing the trade gap by substantially increasing imports from the United States even before the reciprocal trade agreement formally came into effect. He added that several key aspects of the agreement had already been implemented.
Against this backdrop, Khalilur Rahman proposed a reduction in the existing 20 per cent reciprocal tariff. Jamieson Greer assured him that the proposal would be considered positively.
Jamieson Greer also said the proposal to reduce or withdraw US reciprocal tariffs on garments made using US raw materials would be given serious consideration.
Both sides agreed to quickly resolve several outstanding issues so that the reciprocal tariff agreement could be finalised and implemented without delay.
Khalilur Rahman noted that increased trade between the two countries was expected to significantly expand business-to-business engagement between Bangladesh and the United States in the coming days.
In light of Bangladesh’s inclusion in the US visa bond regime, Khalilur Rahman requested Jamieson Greer to use his position to help facilitate travel for Bangladeshi businesspeople.
He also sought access for Bangladesh’s private sector to the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) fund. Jamieson Greer assured cooperation on these matters.