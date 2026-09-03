Tribunal allows journalist Farzana Rupa to meet her children

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 has allowed the two children of former Ekattor Television chief reporter Farzana Rupa, who was arrested in a crimes against humanity case, to meet her. The tribunal issued the order today, Thursday.

Farzana Rupa’s lawyer, Sifat Mahmud, told Prothom Alo that Rupa is ill and undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical University. Permission has been granted for her to meet her son and daughter.

Farzana Rupa is one of 41 accused in the crimes against humanity case filed over killings surrounding the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka, on May 5, 2013. Eleven accused, including Rupa, have been arrested in the case.