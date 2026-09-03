Tribunal allows journalist Farzana Rupa to meet her children
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 has allowed the two children of former Ekattor Television chief reporter Farzana Rupa, who was arrested in a crimes against humanity case, to meet her. The tribunal issued the order today, Thursday.
Farzana Rupa’s lawyer, Sifat Mahmud, told Prothom Alo that Rupa is ill and undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical University. Permission has been granted for her to meet her son and daughter.
Farzana Rupa is one of 41 accused in the crimes against humanity case filed over killings surrounding the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka, on May 5, 2013. Eleven accused, including Rupa, have been arrested in the case.
Shahriar Kabir seeks virtual hearing
Meanwhile, Shahriar Kabir, president of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee and another accused arrested in the same case, has applied to participate in the proceedings virtually.
The application was submitted to the tribunal today, but no hearing was held on it.
According to tribunal sources, September 16 has been set for hearing the application. Shahriar Kabir was produced before the tribunal today.
Abdul Latif Siddique seeks bail
Former minister Abdul Latif Siddique, another accused in the same case, also filed a bail petition today.
However, the petition was not heard today. The hearing on his bail petition will take place on a later date. He, too, was produced before the tribunal today.