Average life expectancy of women in Bangladesh 75 years

The average life expectancy of women in Bangladesh is 75 years and for men 71 years, according to a report of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Released last week, the report titled “State of World Population 2021” highlighted women’s rights to their bodily autonomy this year.

According to the report, currently, Bangladesh has a population of 166.3 million (16.63 crore) with an annual rate of 1.1 per cent population change. Women aged 15-49 years who are married, on average, give birth to two children. Some 5.3 per cent of the population are aged 65 or older.