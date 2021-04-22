Average life expectancy of women in Bangladesh 75 years

The average life expectancy of women in Bangladesh is 75 years and for men 71 years, according to a report of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
Released last week, the report titled “State of World Population 2021” highlighted women’s rights to their bodily autonomy this year.
According to the report, currently, Bangladesh has a population of 166.3 million (16.63 crore) with an annual rate of 1.1 per cent population change. Women aged 15-49 years who are married, on average, give birth to two children. Some 5.3 per cent of the population are aged 65 or older.
The UN agency said a woman’s power to control her own body is linked to how much control she can exercise in other spheres of her life. There has been a prevalence of various norms on neglecting woman’s power to control her own body around the world.
The report featured women’s education and rights in Bangladesh. Ninety-five per cent children enroll at primary education and 62 per cent at secondary education. Fifty-nine per cent of girls are married off before they turn 18 while 29 per cent of women became victims of torture by their husbands.
The UNFPA report, however, contradicts the statistics and data available locally.
According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the average life expectancy of women in Bangladesh is 74.2 years and for men 71.1 years.
According to the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey, total fertility rate (TFR) is 2.3 per cent while, according to the UNFPA, the TFR is 2 per cent in Bangladesh.