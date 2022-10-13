People say EC's decision to suspend by-poll questionable: Hasan

So, he said, the formulas of caretaker government, neutral government or other governments given by BNP and others have no rationality. "Not as a joint general secretary of Awami League or a minister, but from what I've seen and heard from the voters, social platforms and various talk shows, we think that the common people are surprised at this decision of the EC. There was no violence in the election area," he added.

Besides, there was no complaint from any polling officer, presiding officer, returning officer and assistant returning officer, he said, adding the EC has taken the decision of suspending the polls seeing the CC camera footage from about 500 kilometers away.

Showing the written reports of presiding officers, the minister said, "I've 98 centers' presiding officers' written reports where they said that the election was held in a fair manner and there was no violence. They have stopped the voting as per the directives of returning officer."